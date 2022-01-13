Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYC opened at $81.83 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82.

