Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.35. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

