Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $17.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.02.

BIIB stock opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

