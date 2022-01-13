Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

PKG stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

