Truist Securities Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

DKNG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,101,580. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,104,332 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,361,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

