Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Investment analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.28.
Shares of TSCO opened at $228.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.34. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
