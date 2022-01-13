Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Investment analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.28.

Shares of TSCO opened at $228.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.34. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

