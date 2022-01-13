Truist Securities Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $136.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after buying an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

