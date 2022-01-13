Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.31. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 591,931 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.38.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.
About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
