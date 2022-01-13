Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.31. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 591,931 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tuniu by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.