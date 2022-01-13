TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 6%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 88,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,374,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

TSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

