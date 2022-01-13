Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by Truist from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Twitter stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock worth $3,929,528. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

