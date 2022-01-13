UBS Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €196.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €218.25 ($248.01).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €200.80 ($228.18) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €208.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €194.66.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.