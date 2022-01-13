UBS Group Upgrades Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MONRY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. Moncler has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

