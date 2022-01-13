UGAS Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $411,943.24 and $143,801.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

