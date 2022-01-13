UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UGI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in UGI by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 466,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $45.86 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

