ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.72

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.72 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.15). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 83.31 ($1.13), with a volume of 37,943 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57.

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £12,983.77 ($17,624.23). Insiders have acquired 86,288 shares of company stock worth $6,405,458 over the last ninety days.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

