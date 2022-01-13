Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.47 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $57,707.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00060965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.41 or 0.07628250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,585.57 or 0.99758217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067364 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.