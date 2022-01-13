Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,250 ($57.69).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,902 ($52.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,931.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,020.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($50.51) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 35.98 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.