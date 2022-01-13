United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.