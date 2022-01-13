United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Bankshares worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,523. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

