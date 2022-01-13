United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.3% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 68,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.99. 37,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.