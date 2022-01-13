United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 7,350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of United Resource Holdings Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 247,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. United Resource Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

United Resource Holdings Group Company Profile

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mining, refining, and milling properties in the western United States. It intends to operate other vertical mining interests including base metal assets, strategic metal assets, mining equipment, and processing facilities.

