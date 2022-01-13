United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 7,350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of United Resource Holdings Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 247,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. United Resource Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
United Resource Holdings Group Company Profile
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for United Resource Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Resource Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.