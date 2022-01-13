UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $304,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 271.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,414 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,163. The company has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.54.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

