UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $469.90. 39,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,163. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $442.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.64 and a 200 day moving average of $435.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

