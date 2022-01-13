UnitedHealth Group (UNH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH):

1/11/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $508.00 to $564.00.

1/10/2022 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $520.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $520.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $499.00 to $526.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $476.00 to $512.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $435.00 to $452.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $477.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $467.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,067. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

