Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1,450.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 406,321 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

