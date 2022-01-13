Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,852,866 shares of company stock valued at $409,504,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $118.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

