Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,904,570 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.20.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

