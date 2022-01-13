Validity (VAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.26 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $5.19 or 0.00011891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $168,588.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003802 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.27 or 0.00635129 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,485,545 coins and its circulating supply is 4,480,064 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

