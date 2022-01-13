Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

