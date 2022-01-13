Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 216.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 58,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,427. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

