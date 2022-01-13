Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.52. 95,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,508. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82.

