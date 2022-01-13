Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA ERTH traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,851. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $82.97.

