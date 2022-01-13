Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $67.97.

