Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.7% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,176. The stock has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

