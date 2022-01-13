Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Holdings Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3,824.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $382,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of VNDA opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

