VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.72. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

