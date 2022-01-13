Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 199,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,334,918. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.