Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 55.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.81. 454,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.