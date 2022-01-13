Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Creative Planning’s 5th Largest Position

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.0% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,266,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,055,000 after buying an additional 2,072,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

