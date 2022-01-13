Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $265.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.81 and its 200-day moving average is $285.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

