Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 577,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,804,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.32. 33,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,189. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

