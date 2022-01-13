Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $150.84. The company had a trading volume of 148,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,179. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.