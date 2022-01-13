VAULT Price Hits $4.49 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00010500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $2,682.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00064118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.07629263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,666.50 or 0.99686733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00067567 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,547 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

