Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

