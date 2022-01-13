Velo Price Down 10.4% This Week (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Velo has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00077591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.28 or 0.07631895 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.64 or 0.99436317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00068961 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

