Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $228.65 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00323567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000888 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,492,885,688 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

