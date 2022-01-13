Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $226.14 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.