Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 37,239 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 140.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFBK opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $848.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

