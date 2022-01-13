Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 87.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.