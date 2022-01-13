Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 15.3% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the second quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTV opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

